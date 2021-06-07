High Court green signal for Anandayya eye drops

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given its approval for Bonigi Anandayya to administer his ayurvedic eye drops to the Coronavirus patients. In its latest order, the court has said that the eye drops can also be given to the patients considering there are no complaints from anywhere on its side effects.

The HC has also sought a full report from the Government on the eye drops. Since the beginning, the AP Government and the Ayush experts have put objections to the eye drops saying that some high level tests and clearances needed to be given to this medicine. As a result, the court withheld approval for eye drops at that time while giving green signal to the other three types of solid medicines given by Anandayya.

With the latest order, the Covid patients can now get eye drops as well. From the beginning, the eye drops are considered more effective compared to other types. The impact of the medicine is more when it is given through the eyes. It would directly leave an impact on the lungs, thus helping in improving oxygen levels in the body.

The High Court postponed the next hearing for June 21. Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty on when Anandayya medicine will be given to the outsiders. Right now, they say the medicine will be given only to those in the local Sarvepalli assembly segment area.