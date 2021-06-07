Tollywood taking up Sukumar’s path

Top director Sukumar surprised everyone by choosing his path as a producer and writer when he is directing films with stars. Sukumar produced films like Kumari 21F, Darsakudu, Uppena and 18 Pages, Sai Tej’s next are under production. Several Tollywood celebrities and filmmakers are surprised with the consistency and balance of Sukumar. The top director supervises the script, involves in the production and suggests changes for the final cut and edits the films that he produces. Sukumar also pens the screenplay for these films.

Sukumar also introduced some of his talented associates as directors. Some of the Tollywood directors are focused on producing films and are following Sukumar’s path. Koratala Siva already floated his own banner and he paid advances for young directors who made impressive Tollywood debut. Some other young directors are now following the same strategy and are penning scripts for small films. They would supervise these projects and would enjoy the profits from the movies. Top producer Dil Raju is implementing such a strategy and is in talks with the directors from his camp for such projects.

With the lockdown all over, Tollywood directors are working on multiple scripts. We can expect an interesting bunch of projects from successful directors producing them in the next couple of years in Telugu cinema.