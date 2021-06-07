Finally, TS employees to get new PRC salaries!

The long wait of Telangana state government employees to draw hiked salaries seems to have ended.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finally signed the file pertaining to new PRC scales on Monday, it is learnt.

The GOs to this effect will be issued in a day or two. Employees will get new 28% hiked salaries from this month June.

KCR announced new PRC for employees in March this year effective from April.

Employees were supposed to draw new salaries from April. But it was halted as KCR did not sign PRC files.

With this employees got old salaries in April and May.

They will now be paid arrears of these two months.