Naga Chaitanya’s stylish makeover for Thank You

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Thank You which is in the last leg of the shoot. Vikram Kumar is the director and a major schedule got wrapped up in Italy recently. Chaitu will be seen in three different shades in this new-age entertainer which is about the journey of a youngster. Chaitanya will be seen in a stylish look with a thick beard in one of them. The picture is now released and is making rounds across the internet.

Chaitanya will also be seen as a teenager and the leaked pictures went viral last year. The last schedule of the film will be completed in Hyderabad in the month of July. Rashi Khanna is the leading lady in Thank You and Thaman is on board as the music composer. Produced by Dil Raju, Thank You will release this year. Chaitanya also completed the shoot of Love Story which is awaited for release.