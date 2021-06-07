Top actor considered for Gunasekhar’s Prathapa Rudrudu?

After a series of flops, Gunasekhar took the mythological side and directed Rudhramadevi. The film ended up impressive and he took two years to pen the script of one more big-budget film Hiranyakashyapa, the story of a demon king. Rana Daggubati gave his nod for the project but it is delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He then started the shoot of Shaakuntalam that features Samantha in the lead role. With one more unexpected break due to the second wave of the pandemic, Gunasekhar penned one more script and the film is titled Prathapa Rudrudu.

Prathapa Rudrudu happens to be the grandson of Rudhramadevi. Gunasekhar is keen to approach top Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu for Prathapa Rudrudu. Gunasekhar feels that Mahesh would be the apt choice for the role. The duo even worked thrice in the past for films like Okkadu, Arjun and Sainikudu. If Mahesh Babu rejects the proposal, Gunasekhar is in plans to go ahead with Rana Daggubati. Gunasekhar will take up Prathapa Rudrudu only after he completes Shaakuntalam and Hiranyakashyapa.