Samantha’s game for Web projects

Samantha Akkineni had her fingers crossed before the release of The Family Man 2. Her performance won huge appreciation across the country and the actress is now delighted with the response for the role Raji. Samantha who is in her mid-thirties is not in a mood to sign regular commercial films. With Raji opening doors into the webspace, Samantha is now keen to hunt for many such challenging roles. A lot of digital platforms are keen to lock Samantha for a project. There are speculations that Amazon Prime, Netflix approached Samantha for a project.

But that is not so easy for them to sign the top actress. Samantha is quite choosy and she is not in a mood to sign films until she is completely impressed. She also considers the co-stars along with the director and the makers of the project. Samantha has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, a pan-Indian project which is shot on lavish standards. Samantha is also in talks for a couple of Telugu movies which will be announced at a later date.