Andhra extends partial curfew, reduces curfew timings

Even as Covid cases have been gradually declining over the past week, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to play safe, and extend the partial curfew by another 10 days — from June 11 to June 20.

The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday.

The partial curfew currently in force is due to end on June 10.

However, while partial curfew has been further extended, daily curfew timings have been reduced by 2 hours, and will be in force between 2 p.m. and 6 a.m., instead of the present 12 noon to 6 a.m.

This is the fourth consecutive time the state government has imposed partial curfew to control the spread of Covid pandemic. Following a steady rise in Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh had initially imposed a 2-week partial curfew from May 5. Subsequently, the partial curfew was extended till May 31, and thereafter till June 10.

During the revised curfew hours, only emergency services are allowed to function between 2 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Business and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate as per Covid protocols, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., and government offices will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. However Section 144 will be in force during these 8 hours.