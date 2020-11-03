Radhe Shyam shoot shifts to Hyderabad

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is shooting for Radhe Shyam in Italy from the past couple of weeks. The film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde wrapped up her portions and returned back to India couple of days ago. Prabhas and the other team of Radhe Shyam completed the schedule on time by yesterday. The next schedule of Radhe Shyam will commence in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad from November 5th. Special sets are erected for the shoot and most of the pending portions of Radhe Shyam will be shot in these sets.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and the entire shoot of Radhe Shyam is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Pooja Hegde plays a princess in this romantic saga that is set in Europe. The first look and the motion poster of Radhe Shyam received a decent response from the audience. Made on a big-budget, this pan Indian film is carrying decent expectations and is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies jointly.