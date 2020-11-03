Kamal Haasan votes for Lokesh Kanagraj’s film

Padmshri Kamal Haasan is celebrating his birthday on November and the teaser of his next film that will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be out. The film’s shoot is yet to commence but the makers conducted a small trial shoot for the film and the teaser part is cut. The film will have its official launch on November 7th and the regular shoot will follow. With Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 stalled, Kamal decided to join the sets of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project.

Shankar and Lyca Productions are yet to get a clarity on the revised budgets and the upcoming schedules of Indian 2 will be planned after that. Kamal Haasan will complete some portions of the shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s political thriller. Kamal Haasan himself will produce this film. With the Tamil Nadu elections planned for summer next year, Kamal is keen to release Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film by summer.