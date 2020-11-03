SC judge rejects to hear AP Govt petition on IPS officer

Everything pertaining to the AP Government is getting politicised along caste and communal lines. Even the courts are no exception, including the Supreme Court. Moreover, the ruling YCP is attributing everything to one particular caste if anything goes contrary to its decisions. At this juncture, the AP Government’s petition challenging the AP High Court’s order on suspension of IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao came up before Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao’s bench in the Supreme Court. But, Justice Nageswara Rao simply said, ‘Not before me’ and declined to hear the case.

Incidentally, Justice Rao also belongs to Andhra Pradesh and he also belongs to the same caste against which the YCP is running a virtual crusade at the State and the National levels. Only recently, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy took the extreme step of writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India making allegations against Supreme Court sitting Judge Justice NV Ramana. Amid these conflicting times, Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao gently refused to take up the AP petition on the suspension of AB Venkateswara Rao.

It may be recalled a legal battle is raging between the Jagan regime and the IPS officer. A former intelligence chief for former CM Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Venkateswara Rao was suspended by the Jagan Government. He challenged the same before the tribunal where negative order came. Later, Rao’s suspension orders were revoked by the High Court. Now, the AP Government approached the Supreme Court challenging the cancellation of its suspension orders. The epic legal battles being waged by the AP regime have caught widespread political attention all over.

