Rana, Prakash Raj, Tamannah get notices

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Tamannah for endorsing online gambling games.

The court also sent notices to former India cricket captain and BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly, the present cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

While pointing out that online gambling games are banned in Telangana, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to impose a ban on such games. The court was hearing a petition filed seeking a ban on online gambling games.

The court was rather angry at celebrities endorsing online gambling games. “These celebrities seem to be worried about filling their pockets and not care about the welfare of the people. Where is the money that is used in gambling games is going,” the Madras High Court wondered and asked both the State and Central governments to respond within 15 days.

The court observed that online gambling games would set a wrong example for the public, and the apps play with the lives of the people.