Pic Talk: Pawan Kalyan’s new look

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been under strict home quarantine and he practiced Chaturmasya Deeksha for four months. After almost seven months, the actor is back to his old look for Vakeel Saab. The actor’s recent click is now all across social media. Pawan is back to a trimmed look and is shooting for some crucial episodes of Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad. This schedule continues for ten days. Sriram Venu is the director and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.



