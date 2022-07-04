Raghurama goes back, not to be present in Bhimavaram

Having created hype for over two weeks about his visit to Bhimavaram and his challenges to the state government, particularly to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Narasapur MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had dropped his plans to visit Bhimavaram.

The MP had gone back from his train journey without attending the meeting in Bhimavaram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address.

The MP had challenged the chief minister and the state government to stop him from his visit. He had gone to the High Court twice and got orders in his favour. He challenged everyone to stop him.

He used the media to create hype greater than the event. He accused and abused the chief minister of stalling his visit and dared them to stop him. He cited the high court orders to claim that he is right and the state government, the state police and the chief ministers were wrong.

He said that he would be having Z Plus security, hidden cameras and the media around him when he arrives at Bhimavaram. He asked everyone to be away from him as he has greater security. He wrote to the Prime Minister’s office. He wrote to the Home Minister’s office. He went to the high court. He challenged everyone. He abused the chief minister. Dared the chief minister.

Finally, he withdrew from reaching Bhimavaram. Well, it is better, he should resign and seek re-election or stop sitting in front of cameras and speaking so highly about himself.