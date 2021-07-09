Raghurama makes YSRCP say ‘Ayyo Rama’

Till a few months ago, if a YSRCP MP met any union minister or Lok Sabha speaker, it was to raise the issues pertaining to state. But of late, the only reason why the YSRCP leaders are meeting the Central ministers, speaker or prime minister, there is only one reason. The reason is a white-clad tall man called Raghuramakrishnam Raju.

He has become a thorn in the flesh of the YSRCP, but YSRCP as of now doesn’t seem to know how to remove him. It has petitioned Speaker several times to take action against Raghuramakrishnam Raju for violating the provisions of the anti-defection law. MPs met Speaker Om Birla twice. Very recently, YSRCP parliamentary party leader Mithun Reddy met Om Birla to plead for the disqualification of Raghuramakrishnam Raju.

Despite YSRCP’s bonhomie with the BJP and despite Jagan’s friendship with Modi, the YSRCP is unable to get rid of Raju. It is now worried that Raju will rise issues in Parliament that will put the YSRCP in a spot. If a party member speaking against the party in Lok Sabha, it would be a huge embarrassment.

Even on Friday, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary Vijaysai Reddy met Om Birla and petitioned about Raju’s ouster. However, from the body language of Vijaysai, it is clear that Om Birla’s response was lukewarm. Reddy even charged the speaker with a bias. This, analysts feel, will further drive a wedge between the speaker and the YSRCP. Things may only get more complicated, they argue. But as of now, the YSRCP is finding Raghuramakrishnam Raju a very tough nut to crack.