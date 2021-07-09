Revanth, Sharmila effect: KCR convenes cabinet meet to fill jobs!

Looks like the warnings of new TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila, the president of newly-launched political party in Telangana (YSRTP) on the failure of TRS government in issuing job notifications seems to have shown its impact on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR on Friday announced his decision all of a sudden to convene State Cabinet meeting on July 13 to approve job notifications to fill over 50,000 posts in various government departments.

In fact, KCR announced to fill these 50,000 posts very soon in December 2020. TRS campaigned aggressively KCR’s statement in Graduate MLC polls in March this year to lure job aspirants and unemployed youth. It worked and TRS won both the Graduate MLC seats. But KCR kept mum on issuing notifications after winning MLC polls.

But after Revanth Reddy became TPCC chief, in his very first speech at Gandhi Bhavan on July 7, Revanth warned KCR that he will soon take up massive protest rallies along with youth and unemployed in Telangana demanding job notifications soon.

Sharmila, in her first speech after the launch of her party in Telangana on July 8, attacked KCR and TRS government over students still committing suicides in Telangana due to negligence of TRS government in issuing job notifications.

All this reportedly forced KCR to act fast on jobs issue and not delay job notifications any further which may distance students, youth and unemployed from TRS and benefit Congress, BJP, YSRTP etc.