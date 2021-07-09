Prof. Kodandaram condemned merging his party into Congress

There have been rumours about Prof Kodandaram’s TJS party merging into Congress party from last couple of months. However, today he condemned such possibility and announced that his party will continue to fight for the people of Telangana. Details as follows.

There’s going to be some drastic change in political equations of Telangana in the coming days. While people like Sharmila who have thousands of crores are launching the parties and are confident of running the parties for many more years, the parties that don’t have such money and muscle power are struggling to survive. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan also revealed about the financial struggles to run the party recently. If a star hero like Pawan Kalyan also facing such financial issues, one can easily imagine how stressed leaders like Kodandaram could be.

Given this backdrop, there have been rumours about him merging his party into Congress. Moreover, there have been rumours about Revant Reddy trying hard to bring him into Congress forte. But Kodandaram today confirmed that he discussed with Revanth Reddy only about cooperating with Congress in the fight against TRS and there has never been any discussion about merger of the party.

We need to wait and see whether TJS will merge with Congress or not.