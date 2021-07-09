Jagan lays foundation for Rs 500cr development work

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation for various development works worth Rs 500 crore at Badvel constituency in Kadapa district.

“Badvel is one of the most backward constituencies in the state and was deeply neglected by the previous government without any development,” said Reddy.

He said the state government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 650 crore to construct a lift on the Kundu river to supply water for Brahma Sagar project, including Rs 300 crore for completing an 18 km lining along the project to easily access water.

“At an expenditure of Rs 36 crore, three more lift projects are being set up in the left canal of Brahma Sagar project, Rs 80 crore for widening the Lower Sagileru canal and a bridge would be constructed on Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore,” said Reddy about some more forthcoming projects.

Besides these, the Chief Minister sanctioned the construction of a warehouse at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and a new RDO office at Badvel.

Similarly, he also allocated another Rs 130 crore to set up fish and vegetable markets, commercial complexes, 143 km cement roads and to build three parks at Badvel.

Finally, the Chief Minister also assured to complete pending works of Telugu Ganga project at a cost of Rs 56 crore, build a diaphragm wall for Brahma Sagar project at Rs 45 crore to fill it to its full capacity, including setting up five substations at a cost of Rs 10 crore for providing uninterrupted power for agriculture purposes.