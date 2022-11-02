Rajamouli has change of plans for Mahesh Babu’s Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he will soon join the second schedule of Trivikram’s film. The final narration of the script too will take place this week. Mahesh is committed to SS Rajamouli for an action entertainer and the project is expected to roll next year. The basic plot of the film was locked and the script work is happening. Rajamouli who takes a long time for the pre-production work will do the same for this film. He wants more time than expected to complete the script and the pre-production work of the film.

As per the update we hear, the film will not start in 2023. Rajamouli is in plans to carve out an international film. He is also holding talks with a couple of Hollywood studios to collaborate for the film. He already informed Mahesh Babu that the project will need a longer time and it would not roll in 2023. The film is an action-adventure and it would be shot in various countries of the globe. KL Narayana will produce this big-budget film. Mahesh will have ample time after he is done with the shoot of Trivikram’s film. Either he will have to wait or complete a quick film.