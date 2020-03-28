Rajamouli reveals about the basic plot of RRR

SS Rajamouli is spending time with his family during the unexpected break of coronavirus. The ace director during a recent interaction revealed about the basic plot of RRR. He said that the film is a fictional story set in 1920s. NTR plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film. When asked more about the plot, he revealed some interesting updates.

“Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem never met in real life. But they have several resemblances. Both of them walked out of their homes during their early 20s. Both of them participated and revolted against the British and the Nizams. We connected the dots and RRR is about two friends who revolted against the bad and the film is set in 1920s. This forms the basic plot of RRR” revealed Rajamouli.