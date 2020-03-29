ABN RK – Is Jagan behaving like Kim Jong-Un?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in the habit of holding press conferences. He earned lot of critical comments from the media for that. He continued his style. But now, in just 15 days, Modi held four press conferences to alert all Indians on the impending Coronavirus threat. Telangana CM KCR was also known for ignoring any problem that would not relate to his votebanks. He initially brushed aside COVID-19 as just any other normal viral fever which could be eliminated by just taking paracetamol and using bleaching powder. But soon, he realised his mistake and immediately began anti-virus measures like shutting down schools and colleges, hotels and restaurants, theatres, shopping malls, etc.

But, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is still not showing similar concern to prepare AP people for future struggle against corona. In his latest Kothapaluku column, ABN Radha Krishna says Jagan is still not providing enough funds to the departments to take up effective measures. Enough bleaching powder is not supplied. Doctors and staff have no adequate masks and body suits. No support to farmers who face labour crisis during harvesting season. RK mentioned a KCR comment on Jagan before his party leaders recently: ‘He would not listen to anybody and he is behaving like Kim Jong-Un of North Korea’.