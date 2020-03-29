With 6 new cases, Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally touches 19

With six people testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has touched 19.

The media bulletin issued, on March 28, by the state control room set up in the office of the director of medical health and family welfare states said that of the 74 samples tested, 68 proved negative.

While two of the infected persons hail from Guntur district, two from Prakasam district, one from Krishna district and one is from Kurnool district.

Patient 14 and 15 belong to Guntur and are contacts of Patient No. 10 who went to attend a religious meeting in Delhi. They got into contact with Patient No. 10 on March 19, and got admitted to hospital on March 26. They have been kept in isolation and are under observation.

Patient 16 is a 60-year-old male from Prakasam district returned from Delhi while Patient 17 is a 50-year-old female, also from Prakasam district and a contact of Patient 15.

Patient 18 is a 65-year-old male from Krishna district with a travel history to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Patient 19 is a 23-year-old male from Kurnool district with a travel history to Rajasthan.

With no new foreign returnees to the state recorded on Saturday, the total number of foreign returnees under surveillance stands at 29,421.

The number of people under home isolation as on date is 29,242, while the number of people admitted to hospital is 179.

Meanwhile, the state government has intensified its monitoring mechanism and made arrangements for handing over rations and old-age pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.