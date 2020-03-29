What did Team RRR donate during Coronavirus Crisis?

SS Rajamouli spoke to a leading journalist through a video interview. Tollywood’s top actors Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun donated huge amounts for the fight against coronavirus. When asked about Rajamouli’s part, he said “Everyone’s first social responsibility is to stay at home without stepping out”.

“The Police Department, Health officials have been working round the clock in this tough period. For them, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is quite essential. PPEs cannot be recycled and they should be changed on a regular basis. Hence, the team of RRR donated a huge number of PPEs like face masks and protectors along with other stuff. I feel proud after the Tollywood actors donated a huge amount in this needed time” said Rajamouli.