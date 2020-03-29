Allu Arjun’s Mega event canceled

2020 is a special year for Allu Arjun as the actor tasted the biggest hit in his career with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor celebrated the success several times with the team, his friends and industry buddies. Allu Arjun is completing 17 years in Telugu cinema and on this occasion, his father Allu Aravind planned a lavish event and party. All the directors, producers, actors and technicians who worked with Allu Arjun are invited.

But with the coronavirus outbreak, the event is called off. Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun personally informed the same to the guests. As of now, it is unclear if there are plans to conduct this lavish event anytime in the future. With the entire country under lockdown, there are no ongoing discussions about the same. Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Sukumar’s action thriller that is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.