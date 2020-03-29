High Commission reply to Chandrababu: Stranded Telugus safe

The Indian High Commission, Malaysia, has replied to AP former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the 53 Telugu people stranded in Kuala Lumpur cannot be brought back now because of movement restriction orders in that country. However, the Telugu people are safe and in good health

All Indian nationals in Kuala Lumpur are advised to remain in that city. The Malaysian government has issued Movement Control Order (MCO) till April 14. Staying indoors would be in the interest of their own safety, given the prevailing circumstances.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner replied this to Chandrababu’s letter written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on March 18. The DHC said: “As you are kindly aware, Government of India had temporarily restricted all passengers from Malaysia to India from 17 March. Thereafter, in view of the situation on COVID-19, Government of India has temporarily stopped all scheduled commercial flights from landing in India from 22 March.”

Malaysia has also, in view of COVID-19, imposed a Movement Control Order (MCO) from 18 March, restricting people from moving outdoors. This MCO will be in effect until 14 April.