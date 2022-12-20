Rajamouli, Shankar, And Now, Prasanth Varma

Rajamouli for his RRR and Shankar for #RC15 have shot a very difficult underwater sequence. Young and talented filmmaker shot a similar sequence in Mumbai for his Hanu-Man.

The same team that worked for #RC15 worked for this sequence. The talented Teja Sajja got trained in Hyderabad for fifteen days for this particular sequence in the movie. Sources say that it has come out very well and the entire team felt the output is worth risk taken.

Teja should appreciated for doing such a risky sequence which needs him to stay underwater without taking breath.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, Hanu-Man is one of the most-awaited films across the country after the teaser that released last month. Like no other film of that budget, the teaser has clocked more than 60 Million views revealing the anticipation surronding the film.