Acid test for DSP and Thaman

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman are the highest-paid and top music composers of Telugu cinema. They are occupied with several biggies and they are composing the music for the upcoming movies of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. The films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are hitting the screens during Sankranthi season. Both DSP and Thaman did not deliver chartbuster songs in the recent months. The released singles of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are impressive but not chartbusters. The fans of Mega and Nandamuri heroes are waiting for the rest of the songs.

Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman are working on the background score for these films. They have to deliver their best to elevate these mass entertainers. Devi Sri Prasad hasn’t delivered a massive hit in the recent years except for Sukumar’s films. Thaman too disappointed the Tollywood audience after a series of super hits. The rest of the singles of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy should be highly impressive to catch up the buzz. At the same time, the top composers should have to get the best background scores. An acid test for both Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman.