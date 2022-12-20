Seven Dubbing Impressive films of 2022

Tollywood is the first film industry that recovered completely from the pandemic. Bollywood is still yet to recover and the film industry a series of flops like never before. Several dubbed films minted massive money in the year 2022 at the Tollywood box-office. Here are seven dubbed films that ended up as super hits at the Tollywood box-office in 2022:

KGF: Chapter 2: After the super success of the first installment of KGF, the sequel opened with a bang and it ended up as one of the biggests hit of Indian cinema this year. The film minted a huge money across the Telugu states. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors. The film collected more than Rs 900 crores in its final run in all the languages.

Vikram: Vikram is the film that brought back Kamal Haasan to the league. The film was a stupendous hit and the actor is working with double energy on multiple projects. Vikram is a dark film that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is a super hit across Telugu states and left the distributors in huge profits.

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the costliest films. Despite of mixed talk and poor reviews, the film managed to mint good money in all the released languages. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan turned an additional advantage for the film. The visual effects and the action episodes are the other assets of the film.

Kantara: Small budget film Kantara is a sensation across Indian cinema. The film is made on a budget of Rs 15 crores and the film collected more than Rs 450 crores in its final run. Rishab Shetty directed and played the lead role in the film. Kantara ran for more than 7 weeks in AP and Telangana.

Sardar: Karthi’s recent film Sardar received tough competition from other releases and it emerged as a winner during Diwali. Karthi’s performance and the concept impressed the audience. Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios distributed the film across the Telugu states.

777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty and his team delivered a masterpiece with 777 Charlie. The film’s emotional content impressed all the sections and it collected good money in Telugu even after low promotions. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crores, the film collected more than Rs 100 crores in its final run.

Love Today: Dil Raju backed a small film Love Today which was a super hit in Tamil. This youthful romantic entertainer raked good money in Telugu states. Pradeep Ranganathan directed and played the lead role in this film.