Soul of Vaarasudu: A Meaningful Melody

Advertisement

Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu will also have a great release across the Telugu states. The first two released singles have impressed the Tamil crowds and they did not go well with the Telugu audience. The Soul of Vaarasudu is out and it is melodious with emotional and meaningful lyrics. The Soul of Vaarasudu has enough depth and it narrates about the bonding between a mother and her son. The short lyrical number will top the music charts for sure. Thaman composes one of the best numbers in the recent times.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Vaarasudu is a family entertainer that has Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and others in the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer and the film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2023 release. The film is carrying good expectations.