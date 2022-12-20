TDP organises photo expo on Jagan’s heinous rule

Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday organised a photo exhibition at the party headquarters here only to thoroughly expose the misdeeds, atrocious rule and heinous crime committed by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, party senior leader, Devineni Uma and the president of the state unit of the Telugu Yuvatha, Sriram Chinababu.

Talking to media persons, the TDP leaders said that the photos at the exhibition will certainly show to the people the terrorised rule and the atrocities committed by the YSRCP leaders in the past three-and-half years. The lands occupied illegally by the ruling party leaders too were exhibited here, they said.

Also, how the TDP activists were subjected to various kinds of harassment too was thoroughly exposed in the shape of these photos, they said. The pictures reflect the recent Macherla incidents and the extortions by the YSRCP leaders too were exhibited in the shape of photos, they added.

The TDP senior leaders asked whether Jagan could reply even to a single photo exhibited here and said that they will also expose how the IPS officers are functioning as YPS officers in the State. Umamaheswara Rao asked as to why the innocent TDP activists in Macherla are being harassed and are taken into custody illegally.

The TDP leaders also stated that they will soon lodge a complaint with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) against these IPS officers who are acting as YPS officers. They felt that the ruling party leaders could not digest the tremendous response to the TDP’s ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ programme and thus resorting to this kind of harassment which is no longer tolerable.

Why the police officials are not acting when the TDP offices were attacked, and the party workers are being tortured. The TDP leaders made it clear that they will soon expose the inaction of the police and the official crimes committed by the ruling party leaders.