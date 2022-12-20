Attack on Darshan: Kannada stars condemn the attack

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was promoting his upcoming release Kranti in Hospet. A miscreant hit him with a slipper during the event. A video of the incident went viral in no time. The security personnel and the cops surrounded the actor after the slipper hit his shoulder. Darshan made some insensitive statements on the Goddess of Luck. He said when a lady luck knocks your door, you have to grab her, strip her naked in your bedroom. If clothes are given to her, she will leave immediately told Darshan. This did not go well with a section of the people and his fans. After the attack too, Darshan continued to participate in the promotions as per th plan.

Before this, Darshan on Sunday garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor received a huge support from his co-stars and film family after the incident. Several celebrities like Shivarajkumar, Kicha Sudeep, Anu Prabhakar, Jaggesh, Sharan and others condemned the attack on Darshan. The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar tore the banners of Darshan and his film Kranti. Darshan said that Puneeth was always against fan wars but they continued to protest. Some of them commented that the slipper attack took place for Darshan’s comments on Goddess of Luck.