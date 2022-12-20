Record Remuneration for Buchi Babu for Ram Charan’s Film

Top actor Ram Charan gave his nod for an idea pitched by Uppena fame Buchi Babu. Charan gave his nod in the first meeting and an official announcement was made. Top director Sukumar will supervise the script and he will co-produce this film on Sukumar Writings banner. Buchi Babu is said to have been receiving a record remuneration of Rs 20 crores for this pan-Indian film which is a record for a director who is directing his second film. This may be a surprise across the circles of Tollywood, but the makers also paid him a huge advance after the project got locked.

The makers also agreed to pay him the quoted Rs 20 crores remuneration. Ram Charan will be taking home Rs 100 crores plus remuneration for this project. The film is said to be a sports drama and will be made on a huge budget. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this film and the shoot commences early next year. The heroine and the other actors are currently being finalized. Mythri Movie Makers will present this prestigious project. More details about the film will be announced officially very soon. Ram Charan will also resume the shoot of Shankar’s film in January 2023.