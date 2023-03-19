Rajamouli shifts his complete focus on his Next

SS Rajamouli worked hard for RRR for almost four years. Even after the release of the film, Rajamouli was focused and took the film to the international circles. There were speculations that Rajamouli spent lavishly from his pocket and the promotions paid off. Naatu Naatu song from RRR bagged an Oscar for the Best Original Song. The entire team of RRR was present and they returned back to Hyderabad recently. Rajamouli is on a break and he will commence the work of Mahesh Babu’s next from tomorrow. He will now completely focus on the script of Mahesh Babu’s film which is an action-adventure.

The scriptwork and the pre-production formalities of this stylish action entertainer are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Rajamouli will lock the script after which he will finalize the actors. There are reports that several Hollywood actors will have space in this film. Rajamouli is also in talks with an international studio for collaboration to have an international release. KL Narayana will produce this film on Durga Arts banner and there are speculations that Deepika Padukone will play the female lead. For now, Rajamouli will spend his entire time on the scriptwork of his next as the RRR fever has calmed down.