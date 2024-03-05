Rajamouli to shoot his next across the Globe

Sensational director SS Rajamouli is occupied with the pre-production work of his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is an action adventure and it will be shot in multiple countries across the globe. As Rajamouli’s films will not have any budget limitations, the top director is currently scouting for locations. He already traveled to several countries and he will soon travel to more nations and will finalize the locations. Some of the locations are finalized and others are expected to be locked and zeroed in his upcoming tour. As per the update, the film will be shot in over 20 countries of the globe.

At the same time, he is also focused on the ongoing pre-production work for the project. Mahesh Babu started working on his looks and several look tests are conducted recently. Two large workshops are planned before the shoot commences. Though Rajamouli had plans to start the shoot in April, the delays pushed the shoot and it will start in June. Mahesh too will have ample time to work on his looks. He will be seen with long hair in the film and he would sport a muscled look. More details will be finalized and announced officially before the shoot commences.