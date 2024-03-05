Dulquer Salman shocks Kamal Haasan

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan recently joined the sets of his upcoming film Thug Life, an action thriller directed by Mani Ratnam. Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi are roped in to play crucial roles in this film. As per the update, Dulquer Salman walked out of the project because of his packed schedules. Dulquer informed the team of Thug Life about his current commitments and the makers are on a hunt for the right replacement. Dulquer Salman is one of the busiest actors of South Indian cinema.

Dulquer hasn’t started shooting for the film and several South actors are considered. Dulquer is busy with Venky Atluri’s Lucky Bhaskar that is scheduled for release in July. He also will be seen in an important role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film directed by Bobby. Dulquer plays a cameo in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and he has a crucial role assigned in Suriya’s upcoming film. Apart from these, he has several Malayalam films lined up.

Kamal Haasan will be seen as Rengaraya Shaktivel Nayakan in Thug Life and the film is scheduled for 2025 release. Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies are the producers. AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score for Thug Life.