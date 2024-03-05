Kiara Advani’s shocking paycheque for Don 3

Kiara Advani is the most happening actress of Indian cinema. The actress is making her Tollywood comeback with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and the actress pocketed Rs 4 crores as remuneration for the film. There are speculations that she will be the leading lady in War 2 and an official announcement is yet to be made. The actress hiked her fee and she is getting close to Rs 7 crores for War 2. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Ranveer Singh’s next film Don 3 that will be helmed by actor and director Farhan Akhtar. The shooting formalities will start very soon.

As per the reports from the Bollywood media circles, Kiara Advani has quoted Rs 13 crores for the film and the makers agreed to pay the quoted fee. Kiara Advani is getting her biggest paycheque till date. Farhan Akhtar zeroed in the options of Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani for the heroine’s role. The team finally locked Kiara Advani beside Ranveer Singh. Excel Entertainment are the producers and Don 3 will have a theatrical release next year.