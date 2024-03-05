Yash Raj Films massive plan with NTR in spyverse

NTR is currently engrossed in the filming of his forthcoming venture, Devara Part 1, under the direction of Koratala Siva. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed that he’s set to assume a lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Spyverse with the sequel to War. Hrithik Roshan is cast in a leading role alongside him. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film seeks to cast NTR’s character in an unprecedented light.

Producer Aditya Chopra has big plans for NTR’s character through the future timelines of the YRF Spy Universe. The source further reveals that NTR’s character will have spin-offs and cameo appearances in the upcoming films in spyverse. It’s a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi Film in the best possible way, Recent developments reveal that NTR is slated to portray an Indian agent in War 2.

The makers are aiming to surprise their audience with every aspect of War 2, as every character will have multiple shades.