Finally, Game Changer song Loading

Mega fans are left in stress as there are no updates coming from the team of Game Changer. The recent schedule of the film got wrapped up in Ramoji Film City and Ram Charan is in plans to wrap up the pending shoot at the earliest. The first single ‘Jaragandi’ was announced for release early this year but it was postponed due to some issues. Finally, the first song from Game Changer will be out on March 27th on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. An official announcement will be made soon. There are reports that the film’s new release date too will be announced by the makers.

Game Changer is a political actioner directed by Shankar and Ram Charan sports a dual role. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Thaman is the music director Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer. The film’s shoot has been delayed by a year and a half after Shankar got occupied with the shoot of Indian 2. Ram Charan signed a sports drama in the direction of Buchi Babu and this pan-Indian film starts in May.