Nivetha Pethuraj slams False Allegations

Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj has done enough number of films in Telugu and she has decent works to her name. The actress took her social media handle to condemn the ongoing speculations about the actress lavishly spending in Dubai. Nivetha Pethuraj said that she has been an independent woman for a long time and her parents are residing in Dubai from the past 20 years. She also requested the media to verify the information before making false allegations. Here is her official statement:

“Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have been under extreme stress since few days. Please think before spreading such false news. I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We’ve been in Dubai for over 20 years.

Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer or director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money. I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in chennai. I’m not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I’m finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want.

I am not taking this up legally because I still believe there’s some humanity left in journalism, that they won’t continue to defame me like this. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family’s reputation and not put our family through any more traumas. I’m very grateful to everyone who voiced out for me. May truth behold”.