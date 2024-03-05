Naidu writes to DGP seeking details of his cases

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday sought the details of cases foisted against him with various police stations in the State.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) a copy of which is sent to the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of almost all the districts, the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the DGPs of Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that the poll panel made it mandatory for every contesting candidate to produce the details of the criminal antecedents and thus he needs the details of all the cases foisted against him with various police stations in the State.

“Several cases have been foisted against me with various police stations and by different agencies in the State for fighting against the anti-people policies of the incumbent Government and to protect or uphold the rights of the people,” Chandrababu Naidu said in the letter.

Observing that in many cases he has not been provided information by the agencies or the authorities concerned, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the DGP to provide list of the cases filed against him since January, 2019 by various agencies while discharging his functions as MLA, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition. This, he said, will enable him to file his nomination in the upcoming elections in the prescribed format.

Since the election notification is expected anytime from now, Chandrababu Naidu requested for early action in the matter. Seeking information from each of the agencies is impractical for any person, he said that he is seeking consolidated and authentic information from the DGP, who is the controlling authority. Any delay or denial of the information is against the principles of natural justice, Chandrababu Naidu noted in his letter.