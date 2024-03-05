Babu Mohan’s Surprising Move to Join KA Paul’s Party and Netizen’s Reactions

The recent announcement of Telugu comedian and politician Babu Mohan joining KA Paul’s Praja Shanti Party has left many surprised and shocked. Babu Mohan, known for his illustrious political career spanning various prominent parties, has taken a significant step by aligning himself with the lesser-known Praja Shanti Party led by KA Paul.

Babu Mohan’s Political Journey: TDP to TRS to BJP to PSP

Babu Mohan started his political journey with the TDP and tasted success by winning the Andole seat in 1998. He continued to hold his ground in the 1999 General elections and even served as a minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet. He earned applause for resolving the issues of various labor unions when he was handling the Ministry of Labor. But he lost the elections of 2004 and 2009 to Damodar Raja Narasimha, who later became Deputy Chief Minister.

So, Babu Mohan later shifted his allegiance from TDP to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). His move seems clever, and he won against Damodar Raja Narsimha in 2014 due to the TRS factor. But he was denied a TRS ticket in 2018 and he joined BJP in 2018. However, disillusionment with BJP leadership prompted his departure in 2023. He cited ill-treatment in the BJP as the reason for his departure.

Transition to Praja Shanti Party:

Babu Mohan’s decision to join the Praja Shanti Party, led by KA Paul, came as a surprise to many. KA Paul, once revered as an Indian Christian evangelist and philanthropist, gained international recognition. However, his entry into politics with the establishment of the Praja Shanti Party in 2008 led to a downfall in his credibility. Paul’s tall claims and controversial statements turned him into a subject of ridicule.

Babu Mohan joining his party only proves that there are no takers for him from any other political party, say political observers. Speculations suggest Babu Mohan might contest from the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency under the PSP banner.

Netizen’s funny comments:

Babu Mohan’s unexpected move to join KA Paul’s party has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Many netizens have resorted to sarcasm, joking that KA Paul has finally managed to attract some leaders to his party. Others have expressed skepticism about the mutual benefits of this alliance, questioning what each leader brings to the table.

Moreover, a significant number of netizens are speculating about the longevity of Babu Mohan’s stint in KA Paul’s party. They are also wondering how long both leaders can tolerate each other’s presence.

We need to wait and see how Babu Mohan’s journey will be in Paul’s party.