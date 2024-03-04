Why Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has organised his ‘Sidhham’ meeting in Rayalaseema was totally silent on irrigation projects in the region, asked TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, here on Monday.

“‘Water, investments, education and employment are the major issues that totally transform the fate of Rayalseema and as long as I was the chief minister of the State I have taken all these issues into consideration,” Chandrababu Naidu said while addressing a meeting at Penugonda as part of the ‘Rea Kadali Raa’ programme. Jagan has tried to loot the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub land worth Rs 10,000 cr for a mere Rs 500 cr, Chandrababu Naidu said.

“I could smell the vengeance in all of you to decide the fate of Jagan in the upcoming elections,” he said and made an appeal to the people to join hands to save the State from this psycho. Chandrababu Naidu felt happy at the tremendous response from the public.

Observing that he has given the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ call keeping in view only the welfare of the people and for the security of women, Chandrababu Naidu said that Ananthapur is the district which he likes very well. Making it clear that he has decided to develop the district in all sectors, the TDP supremo said that he has completed projects worth Rs 64,000 cr in the district during his tenure and has completed several irrigation projects including Jeedipalli, Byravani Tippa, Vellapalli, Guntakal branch canal and Madakasira.

Chandrababu Naidu felt that no region in the country can compete with Rayalaseema and stated that if irrigation water is supplied the area will move further on progressive path. Calling upon the people to ponder over who has developed the region and who looted the area, Chandrababu said asked how Jagan can grab the land worth Rs 10,000 cr for a mere Rs 500 cr by inviting tenders. “Is it your father’s property,” he asked.

Observing that he always gives priority for education and irrigation water, the former chief minister said that if the youth can become engineers or doctors they can rule the whole world. “You have seen how I have developed Hyderabad and how employment opportunities were provided for the youth in Information Technology sector,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that he tried to develop Andhra Pradesh too on the same lines taking the State to number one position in the country by utilising all the available resources, he said that the State has the longest sea-coast in the country. “Though I have made every effort to develop Amaravathi in all spheres, Jagan has totally destroyed it,” Chandrababu Naidu said with a tone of serious concern.

Pointing out that Jagan has managed to engage several buses to transport people for his ‘Sidhham’ meeting, he said that the State Government is refusing to operate RTC buses even in the routes where the TDP is organising meetings. “But still lakhs of people have attended this meeting travelling by private buses, own two-wheelers and using other modes of transport. That is the spirit I liked in all of you,” he noted.

Jagan is making a false promise that he had raised the monthly pension of various sections, he said had he was back in power in the last election he would have raised the monthly pension to Rs 3,000. Chandrababu Naidu listed out various other welfare programmes that he had implemented for different sections of society during the TDP regime.

Daring Jagan to come for an open debate on the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP supremo asked the women who attended the meeting whether they feel secure in this Government. Sending a strong warning to the YSRCP leaders that serious action will be taken against all those who are now harassing the TDP activists, Chandrababu Naidu remarked that for every action there will be a reaction. “I and the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, are ready for any kind of sacrifice,” he added.

Promising to make Madakasira as a horticulture hub and develop Rayalaseema in all sectors, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that it is the TDP-Jana Sena combine that is going to form the next government. “Work for the progress of the State and bring awareness among the people,” Chandrababu Naidu told his party activists too.