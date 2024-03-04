Naidu, Pawan to release BC declaration today

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, will be releasing the Backward Classes (BC) declaration on Tuesday at a public meeting being held near Nagarjuna University.

Christened as ‘Jayaho BC’ seminar, the meeting being organised on Tuesday will be attended by president of the TDP State unit, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, the party politburo member and former minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, the TDP BC Empowerment Committee chairman, Kollu Ravindra, and several senior leaders from both the TDP and the Jana Sena. A general body meeting held under that leadership of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu at the TDP headquarters here on Monday deliberated in the BC declaration to be announced on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons after the deliberations, Atchen Naidu said that the BCs always stood solidly by the TDP at all times and the party did its best for the progress of the community. Atchen Naidu called upon the party activists to make Tuesday’s meeting a success as the BC declaration has been formed after detailed discussions taking various aspects into consideration.

Explaining the problems being faced by BCs, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu felt that the community is yet to get social justice. To achieve this BCs should be empowered more as the existing economic policies are widening the gap among various sections of society, he added.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu felt an immediate need for the BC caste census and the TDP is going the highest priority for this. Though this kind of census was conducted as back as in 1931 during the Britishers rule and though there are several demands for such census later the exercise has not been taken up yet and the TDP will certainly mount pressure on the departments concerned to take up the census, he explained.

BCs suffered a lot during the YSRCP regime and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been adopting a negligent attitude towards the community, Ramakrishnudu maintained.