An Interesting Multi-starrer Loading in Tollywood?

Tollywood filmmakers and actors are busy with sequels and multi-starrers. The actors of neighboring languages too are interested to work with Telugu directors and producers. As per the latest update, talented actors Dulquer Salman and Adivi Sesh are all set to work together in an interesting multi-starrer. Parasuram’s protege will make his directorial debut with this film and a top production house is on board to bankroll this project.

Both Adivi Sesh and Dulquer Salman have been attempting new age films and they are picking up unique scripts. The young director is planning to narrate the script to Sesh and Dulquer at the earliest. If both these actors give their nod, it would be an interesting combo in South cinema. Dulquer has enough craze in Telugu along with South. Adivi Sesh is racing ahead with back-to-back hits. Dulquer Salman recently signed Teja Sajja’s film for an interesting role. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director. Adivi Sesh is shooting for Goodachari 2 that will release next year.