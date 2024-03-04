Megastar’s Vishwambara: Interesting Update on Antagonist

Megastar Chiranjeevi has his complete focus on Vishwambara, a socio fantasy film that is laced with loads of entertainment. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. There are reports that Vishwambara has resemblances with the plot of Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari. Vishwambara is also a battle between a positive energy and a negative evil. Amrish Puri’s role in Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari was one of the major highlights of the film and the lead antagonist’s role in Vishwambara too is a challenging one.

After a long hunt, the team finalized Rao Ramesh for the role of the lead antagonist. Rao Ramesh will be seen in a role with modern touch and Vassistha’s team have penned a powerful role for the antagonist in Vishwambara. Due to a curse, the lead antagonist cannot land on earth and his role was well designed. A major budget of Vishwambara is allocated for the VFX work and the team announced that the film will release on January 10th, 2025. Trisha and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in Vishwambara. UV Creations are the producers and MM Keeravani is on board to score the music.