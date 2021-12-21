Rajendra Prasad’s Senapathi promises to be a gripping crime tale

The makers of Senapathi, the OTT debut of Rajendra Prasad, made the announcement along with the motion poster, which revealed that the movie is an intriguing thriller.

Now they have released a video titled World of Senapathi, which shows us gripping glimpses from the web film, which is all set to be premiered on Aha Telugu streaming platform on December 31.

With Hari Katha running in the background, the video takes us on a roller coaster ride, showing underworld gangs, police’s hunt for them and how an innocent man gets caught in the mess.

The title Senapathi also refers to the chess coin and how mind games are played to win over challenging situations.

Produced by Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments, the web original is helmed by Pavan Sadineni of Prema Ishq Kadhal and Savitri fame.

Besides Rajendra Prasad, Senapathi has Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, and Rakendu Mouli in key roles.