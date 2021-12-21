Tickets Pricing in Andhra Pradesh: Complete Analysis

The government of Andhra Pradesh is strict on its stand about GO 35 which was canceled by the High Court of AP. The government forced the theatre owners and distributors across the state to sell the movie tickets for low prices than normal. Despite the orders from the courts, none of the exhibitors dared to sell the tickets for normal prices for Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. The officials conducted raids across the theatres over the weekend and strict instructions are issued that the theatres would be seized if the orders would be ignored.

This made it clear that the government of AP would not hike the ticket prices in the coming future. The responsibility of the ticket sales is given to the AP Film Development Corporation and this makes it clear that there would be no chance for the exhibition sector to hike the ticket prices through High Court or other sources. The entire film industry has been urging the AP government to reconsider their decision but the government is focused on a ticket selling portal that will be made live very soon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent film Akhanda is a smashing hit and the film made handsome profits in all the territories excluding Andhra Pradesh. The distributors of Pushpa too will suffer losses though the film is performing well. This is clear that the ticket pricing GO is a barrier for Telugu cinema and is a dent in the revenues. There are talks that the industry bigwigs are in plans to meet and discuss about the future plan. On the whole, the ticket pricing issue created enough mess and spoiled the business in AP.