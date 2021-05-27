Rajinikanth about his Acting Retirement

Superstar Rajinikanth is 70 years old and is still a crowd-puller in South Indian cinema. The actor is facing health issues and he canceled his political entry at the last minute. He acted in more than 160 films and enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. He is also known as the God of Indian Cinema. The actor is now talking about his acting retirement.

Rajinikanth has already wrapped up his part for his upcoming film Annaatthe and the post-production work is happening. The actor turned emotional with Annaatthe crew while talking about his retirement. Rajinikanth told the crew that he wanted to act in few more films if his health supports. He is soon planning to fly to the US for his regular medical check-up and he will reside there for few months.

Annaatthe is directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures banner. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundhar and Prakash Raj will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film which will hit the screens for Diwali this year.