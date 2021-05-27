Sakshi-ABN opposite reports: Naidu name in charge sheet

The ED officials filed a charge sheet in the vote for note case today. They have named Revent Reddy as the prime accused for getting caught while handing over Rs. 50 lakh to MLA E. Stephenson. The charge sheet raised political temperatures in the Telugu States.

Naturally, the political circles turned their focus on how the rival channels in AP reported on this. The Sakshi has run breaking news saying that the ED has mentioned the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the charge sheet. It has claimed that the officials have referred to the forensic report which confirmed the voice on the tapes as the one belonging to Chandrababu.

On the other hand, the ABN channel ran scrollings saying that Chandrababu Naidu has got relief in the vote for note case. The name of Mr. Naidu is not mentioned in the charge sheet.

The vote for note case has long been creating political ripples in the Telugu states. The allegation was that Revanth Reddy handed over Rs. 50 lakh to MLA Stephenson for casting his vote for Vem Narender Reddy in the MLC elections held at that time. The ACB filed the money laundering case againt Revant Reddy who was caught red handed.