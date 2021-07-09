Rajinikanth returns back to Chennai

After spending time for four weeks in the US, Superstar Rajinikanth is back in Chennai and he returned back to the city during the early hours of today. Rajinikanth flew to USA along with his family for his regular health checkup. The pictures of Rajinikanth at the Mayo Clinic went viral all over. Rajinikanth spent some quality time in the USA along with his family members and he met several fans during the trip.

A video of Rajinikanth surrounded by his fans at the Chennai airport is now viral now. He waved to his fans and thanked them who came to the airport to welcome the veteran actor. Rajinikanth hasn’t signed any new film and the top actor is keen to take a long break from work. He completed the shoot of Annaatthe which is announced for Diwali 2021 release.