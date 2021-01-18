Rajinikanth to quit films?

Superstar Rajinikanth took a shocking decision to stay away from politics even before his debut. His fans are left disappointed with the decision but Rajinikanth cited health issues as the major reason to stay away from Tamil Nadu politics. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Rajinikanth will soon quit films and this turned out to be the hot topic across the circles of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth has a couple of projects lined up apart from Annaatthe.

Rajinikanth is in plans to complete his current commitments and stay away from films. Rajinikanth will not announce that he would quit films but he will stay away from movies once he is done with the current projects. Rajinikanth is even hesitant to listen to new scripts and there are strong talks that he will not act in films after 2021. His family members too suggested the top actor to quit films and take rest to stay healthy.